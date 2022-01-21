World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Anxiety over interest rate hardening, exacerbated by earnings disappointment and unease over political tensions between the U.S and Russia, rattled investor sentiment across Asia and Europe. Asian stocks mostly closed in the red. European stocks are also in deep negative territory. American stock futures appear to extend further on Thursday's losses. The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields eased across tenors and across geographies. Crude oil prices cooled off amidst data that showed U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 0.515 million barrels in the recent week versus market forecasts of a 0.938 million drop. Gold declined despite falling bond yields and a weaker Dollar Index. Cryptocurrencies dropped drastically over reports that the Russian Central Bank mooted a crypto ban. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down more than 7 percent.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,676.60, down 0.11%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,465.30, down 0.39%

Germany's DAX at 15,655.45, down 1.61%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,518.27, down 0.88%

France's CAC 40 at 7,091.51, down 1.43%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,237.25, down 1.45%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,522.26, down 0.90%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,175.80, down 2.27%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,522.57, down 0.91%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,965.55, up 0.05%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.792%, down 2.30%

Germany at -0.0605%, down 142.00%

France at 0.333%, down 8.26%

U.K. at 1.2025%, down 2.00%

Japan at 0.129%, down 3.73%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1330, up 0.18%

GBPUSD at 1.3558 down 0.27%

USDJPY at 113.82, down 0.23%

AUDUSD at 0.7196, down 0.40%

USDCAD at 1.2519, up 0.13%

Dollar Index at 95.65, down 0.09%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (March) at $84.22, down 1.55%

Brent Oil Futures (March) at $87.09, down 1.46%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,834.65, down 0.43%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $39,020.85, down 7.26%

Ethereum at $2,877.24, down 8.42%

BNB at $430.07, down 8.28%

Cardano at $1.24, down 8.54%

Solana at $123.78, down 9.70%

