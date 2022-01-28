Kid Rock Announces 'Bad Reputation' Tour With Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad

Kid Rock recently announced that he will embark on a U.S. tour in April. The "Bad Reputation Tour" will see Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening supporting him on select dates.

Trey Lewis, who is best known for his 2020 single "Dicked Down in Dallas," will also be supporting Kid Rock during the trek.

The 24-city tour is set to commence with a show in Evansville, Indiana, on April 6. The final concert is scheduled to take place in Clarkston, Michigan, on September 17.

"We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock," Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "Our 2015 tour across the U.S. introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience, and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his 10-show sold-out run in Detroit."

"I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances," he added. "I wrote 'Dirty White Boy' as a tribute to Elvis, but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour."

Kid Rock will release a new album titled Bad Reputation to coincide with the upcoming trek of the same name. The album will mark his first since 2017's Sweet Southern Sugar, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

"Bad Reputation Tour" dates:

Apr. 06 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center^

Apr. 08 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center^

Apr. 09 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

Apr. 15 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena^

Apr. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^

May 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena#

Jun. 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Jun. 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Jun. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Jun. 17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^

Jun. 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Jun. 24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Jun. 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 06 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sep. 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sep. 17 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

* With FOREIGNER

^ With GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

# With JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

All dates feature special appearance by Trey Lewis

