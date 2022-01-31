Google Cloud Launches New Dedicated Digital Assets Team

Google announced the launch of a new, dedicated Digital Assets Team within Google Cloud to support its customers' needs in building, transacting, storing value, and deploying new products on blockchain-based platforms. Google has already been working with blockchain developers, exchanges, and other companies in this space.

"This new team will enable our customers to accelerate their efforts in this emerging space and help underpin the blockchain ecosystems of tomorrow," Google Cloud's vice president of Financial Services Yolande Piazza wrote in a blog post.

Digital assets and its underlying Blockchain and decentralized are yielding tremendous innovation and value creation for consumers and businesses around the world.

Piazza confirmed that blockchain and distributed-ledger-based companies like Hedera, Theta Labs, and Dapper Labs have already chosen to build on top of Google Cloud for scalability, flexibility, and security.

Google Cloud's Digital Assets Team will now undertake a number of short- and long-term initiatives to support companies in the digital assets/blockchain ecosystem.

Google will provide dedicated node hosting/remote procedure call (RPC) nodes for developers, allowing users to deploy blockchain validators on Google Cloud via a single click. It will also participate in node validation and on-chain governance with select partners.

Apart from these, it will help developers and users host their nodes on the cleanest cloud in the industry, supporting their environmental, social, and governance initiatives. It will also support on-chain governance through the participation from Google Cloud executives and senior engineers.

Google Cloud will also host several public BigQuery datasets on its Marketplace, including full blockchain transaction history for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Litecoin, Zcash, Theta, Hedera Hashgraph, Band Protocol, Polygon, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Google Cloud can be the connective tissue between traditional enterprise and blockchain technologies while implementing joint go-to-market initiatives with its ecosystem partners.

Finally, Google also said it is exploring opportunities in the future to enable Google Cloud customers to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Google has already teamed up with cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Gemini and Bakkt to enable their customers to use Google Pay to spend or buy cryptocurrencies.

