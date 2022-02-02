The Beatles Tribute Tour To Feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & More

An all-star lineup of musicians will embark on a U.S. tour next month celebrating the legacy of The Beatles.
The tour, titled "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles," will feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, The Moody Blues and Wings founding member Denny Laine and Chicago's lead singer Jason Scheff.
These legendary artists will be performing their hits plus selected songs from The Beatles' albums Rubber Soul and Revolver.
Producer Toby Ludwig said, "Flower Power concerts has been doing Beatles tributes featuring some of the greatest voices and musicians available for over 20 years now, creating a unique experience that can be shared by all. The songbook of these albums should be our best one yet."
"This time we thought: Wouldn't it be great if we played the best songs The Beatles ever recorded for a change? 'Rubber Soul' and 'Revolver' are the boys peaking in front of our eyes and redefining what pop music would be for the foreseeable future. This is going to be fun," said Rundgren.
Tour dates:
March 1, 2022 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
March 2, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
March 3, 2022 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
March 5, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves (Hard Rock Hotel)
March 6, 2022 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theater at Westbury
March 7, 2022 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
March 8, 2022 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
March 9, 2022 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater
March 10, 2022 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
March 11, 2022 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theater
March 12, 2022 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
March 14, 2022 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
March 16, 2022 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 17, 2022 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
March 19, 2022 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget
March 20, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
March 23, 2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Arts
March 25, 2022 - Bonita Springs, FL - SW Florida Event Center
March 27, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
