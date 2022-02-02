The Beatles Tribute Tour To Feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & More

An all-star lineup of musicians will embark on a U.S. tour next month celebrating the legacy of The Beatles.

The tour, titled "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles," will feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, The Moody Blues and Wings founding member Denny Laine and Chicago's lead singer Jason Scheff.

These legendary artists will be performing their hits plus selected songs from The Beatles' albums Rubber Soul and Revolver.

Producer Toby Ludwig said, "Flower Power concerts has been doing Beatles tributes featuring some of the greatest voices and musicians available for over 20 years now, creating a unique experience that can be shared by all. The songbook of these albums should be our best one yet."

"This time we thought: Wouldn't it be great if we played the best songs The Beatles ever recorded for a change? 'Rubber Soul' and 'Revolver' are the boys peaking in front of our eyes and redefining what pop music would be for the foreseeable future. This is going to be fun," said Rundgren.

Tour dates:

March 1, 2022 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

March 2, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 3, 2022 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

March 5, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves (Hard Rock Hotel)

March 6, 2022 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theater at Westbury

March 7, 2022 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 8, 2022 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

March 9, 2022 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater

March 10, 2022 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

March 11, 2022 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theater

March 12, 2022 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

March 14, 2022 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 16, 2022 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 17, 2022 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

March 19, 2022 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

March 20, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

March 23, 2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Arts

March 25, 2022 - Bonita Springs, FL - SW Florida Event Center

March 27, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

