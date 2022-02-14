JT Group FY Profit Increases

Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK,JAPAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 increased 9.1% to 338.5 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in operating profit and an improvement in financing costs. On a per share basis, earnings grew to 190.68 yen from 174.80 yen in the previous year.

Operating profit increased by 6.4% to 499.0 billion yen from the prior year, driven by the increase of adjusted operating profit, despite countering factors including the recording of expenses pertaining to the strengthening of the tobacco and the absence of proceeds from sales of real estate assets due mainly to the sale of the former JT head office building that was recorded in fiscal 2020 because of the relocation of the Company's headquarters.

Annual revenue increased by 11.1% year-over-year to 2.32 trillion yen, with declines in the Processed Food Business being offset by increases in the International Tobacco Business, the Domestic Tobacco Business and the Pharmaceutical Business.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company projects profit attributable to owners of the parent company to increase by 5.2% year-over-year to 356.0 billion yen driven by an increase in operating profit.

Annual operating profit is expected to increase by 7.0% from the fiscal year 2021 to 534.0 billion yen mainly due to the absence of expenses pertaining to the strengthening of the tobacco business that were recorded in the fiscal year 2021.

Revenue is estimated to decrease by 0.4% from the fiscal year 2021 to 2.315 trillion yen in fiscal year 2022 due to a decline in the Tobacco Business despite increases in the Pharmaceutical Business and the Processed Food Business.

The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 75 yen per share. Accordingly, the annualized sum will be 140 yen per share which includes an interim dividend of 65 yen per share.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the company plans to pay an annual dividend of 150 yen per share.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News