The Lumineers Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Lumineers have announced dates for the North American leg of their Brightside World Tour 2022.

The 50-date trek will kick off on May 18 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through September. Caamp, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez and James Bay will support the band on certain dates.

General on-sale tickets to The Lumineers Brightside Tour will be available to the public starting Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m. EST.

The Lumineers Brightside World Tour Dates:

MAY:

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *

21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

27 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

JUNE:

1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

4 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

JULY:

9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival

12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena **

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center **^

16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge **^

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena **^

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center **^

22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field **^

24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena **

26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena **^

27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego **^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena **^

AUGUST:

2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center **

3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center **^

6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome **^

7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place **^

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre **^

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre **^

12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center **^

13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center **^

16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center **^

17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center †

19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center †

20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †

26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena †

27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center †

31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center †

SEPTEMBER:

1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena †

3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field * †

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena †

24/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival

* w/Special Guests Caamp

** w/Special Guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez

† w/Special Guest James Bay

