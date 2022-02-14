Coinbase Rolls Out New Exclusive Platform For Institutional Investors

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has rolled out an exclusive platform to provide institutional investors and wealth manager's on Coinbase Prime access to crypto through direct ownership of assets, complete transparency and the ability to optimize future returns through value-added services, like staking.

The move comes at a time when investors are increasingly demanding high-quality, diversified exposure to digital investment strategies with sophisticated tools and trading capabilities. This new platform will help deliver separately managed account digital investment strategies and services for institutional investors or investment advisors.

To offer this capability, Coinbase has teamed up with OneRiver Digital Assessment Management to offer Coinbase Prime accounts direct access to ONE Digital SMA, a suite of digital investment strategies and indexes in an easy-to-use separately managed account (SMA) platform.

A Coinbase Prime user can now access an institutional index and active strategies through ONE Digital SMA, all the while retaining direct ownership of their digital assets in a customer's Coinbase Prime account.

Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade execution engine, will power ONE Digital SMA's strategies. Coinbase Prime provides advanced trading platform and secure custody solutions to industry-leading corporations, hedge funds, wealth managers, asset managers, family offices, university endowments and other multi-strategy allocators.

The comprehensive solution for institutions and wealth managers was developed after Coinbase Prime worked with OneRiver Digital to map investment processes, operational workflows, security requirements, and permissions and seamless API integrations.

Coinbase Prime and One River Digital combine the benefits of the leading Prime trading and custody platform for digital assets, backed by the largest public cryptocurrency exchange, with the institutional fiduciary manager that executed the first large institutional allocation to digital assets.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News