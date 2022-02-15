logo
Quick Facts
  

Ipsen: Cabometyx-Opdivo Showed Continued Survival, Quality Of Life Benefits In ARCC Patients

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

French pharmaceutical company Ipsen SA (IPSEY) announced Tuesday that Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo demonstrated continued survival and quality of life benefits with over two years of follow-up in the phase III CheckMate -9ER trial.

The company noted that the two-year follow-up results from analyses of the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial, which demonstrated sustained survival and response rate benefits, as well as health-related quality of life or HRQoL improvements, with the combination of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Opdivo (nivolumab) versus sunitinib in the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma or aRCC.

In the U.S., Cabometyx tablets are approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO received FDA approval for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in January 2021, and the European Commission approved it in March.

These updated results will be featured in two poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium or ASCO GU from February 17 to 19.

With a median follow-up of 32.9 months, Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo continued to show superiority across efficacy endpoints of overall survival, progression-free survival, objective response
rate and disease control rate, including increased complete response rates compared to sunitinib.

The company noted that the safety profile identified in the CheckMate -9ER trial was consistent with that previously observed for Cabometyx and Opdivo.

In a separate analysis, with 32.9 months median follow-up, patients continued to report clinically meaningful HRQoL benefits with Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo compared to sunitinib.

Cristina Suarez, a lead investigator on the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial said, "These new data showcase the possibilities we can offer patients for their advanced disease, presenting the opportunity to significantly reduce their risk of death, and for some patients, achieve a complete response, whilst maintaining quality of life."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Standard Chartered Posts Narrower Q4 Loss, Ups Dividend; Sees Income Growth; Stock Down
British bank Standard Chartered Plc reported narrower loss in its fourth quarter with increased operating income, while net interest income was weak. Further, the company announced higher dividend, along with a share buy-back programme of $750 million, which will start imminently. The shares were losing around 4 percent in London trading.
Morgan Foods Recalls Skyline Chili Products
Austin, Indiana -based Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced. The product contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.
Cisco Systems Q2 Results Beat Street, Lifts FY22 Profit Outlook; Shares Up 5%
Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) gained nearly 5% in extended trading hours on Wednesday after the company's second-quarter profit and revenues trumped street estimates. Cisco also lifted its earnings outlook for the full year and authorized a $15 billion stock buyback plan. San Jose, California-based...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap