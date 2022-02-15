logo
Breaking News
  

10 Mln US Households Enrolled In Affordable Connectivity Program: White House

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
usbroadband feb15 lt

The White House has announced that 10 million households have signed up for the Biden administration's Affordable Connectivity Program, launched to provide low-cost internet connection to low-income households.

Under the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, low-income households can apply to receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if its income is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Eligibility is also applied if a member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria: Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline; Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations; Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year; Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program.

The White House said the Federal Communications Commission and its ACP outreach partners will host ten local enrollment events in different areas of the country over the next month to raise awareness for the program and train grassroots navigators on ACP eligibility and the enrollment process. Event times and locations will be
announced in the coming days.

The Affordable Connectivity Program was launched at the beginning of this year, essentially replacing the previous Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, which was established to help cover the cost of broadband for low-income households and households that experienced a loss of income as a result of the pandemic.

It is estimated that almost one out of three internet users in the U.S. are worried about paying their internet bills during the pandemic.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Legend Biotech Says FDA Places Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Clinical Trial For LB1901 - Quick Facts
Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) announced Tuesday that on Friday, February 11, 2022, the company was informed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via e-mail communication that its Phase 1 clinical trial for LB1901 has been placed on clinical hold. LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous...
Texas Sues Meta Over Facial-recognition Data Use Without Consent
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. for allegedly using unauthorized biometric data collected from millions of Texans. In a statement, the Texas attorney general's office said that Facebook captured and used the biometric data without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law.
Bridgestone Stock Up On FY21 Profit, Positive Revenue View For FY22
Shares of Bridgestone Corp. gained around 2 percent in Tokyo trading after the Japanese tire and rubber company reported Tuesday significant profit in its fiscal 2021, compared to last year's loss, driven by strong demand. Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects weak net profit, but higher adjusted operating income and revenues.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap