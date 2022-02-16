CVS Health Simplifies Process To Get At-home COVID-19 Test Kits

CVS Health has unveiled a new digital service to help consumers obtain at-home COVID-19 tests through their insurance with zero out-of-pocket cost.

Eligible CVS Health consumers can visit CVS.com or the CVS App to utilize the new digital service that simplifies the process for locating, ordering, and picking up at-home COVID-19 test kits. It is available with zero upfront out-of-pocket cost, and the consumers need not submit a claim to their insurance provider.

When checking out online, the consumers need to select a nearby CVS Pharmacy with tests available, and then enter their insurance information. CVS Pharmacy will then process the claim with the individual's health insurance provider on their behalf.

Consumers will receive email or text message notifications with updates on their order status. This includes when to head to a participating CVS Pharmacy location for fast and easy store pickup using their name and order number.

The health chain noted that members of select insurance plans may also access tests with no up-front cost by visiting the pharmacy counter at their local CVS Pharmacy.

The Federal Government's latest guidance requires private health insurers to provide coverage for no less than eight at-home COVID-19 tests per person per month for plan members without a prescription.

CVS Health noted that if CVS Pharmacy is not a participating pharmacy in the consumer's health insurance plan, they will be notified and given the option to pay out-of-pocket and follow their plan's claim submission process.

Michelle Peluso, CVS Health Chief Customer Officer and Co-President of CVS Pharmacy, said, "The omnichannel experience launching today enables our consumers to more conveniently order tests online and pickup in-store with no out-of-pocket cost to them, while we submit the claim for reimbursement to their health insurance provider on their behalf. This new digital service for at-home COVID-19 tests is our latest innovation to help consumers have easy, cost-effective access to critical testing supplies when and where they need them."

In the year 2021, the company sold 22 million at-home COVID-19 test kits, and administered more than 59 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country. It is also a participant in the Federal Government's free N95 mask distribution program.

