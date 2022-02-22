World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Eastern Europe continued to be the focal point of global market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions viz Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordering of its troops to undertake peace-patrol reignited war fears, triggering a major sell-off. Asian stocks closed with deep losses. European stocks are trading mixed as a rebound in German climate to a 5-month high offset anxiety surrounding the east European situation. American stock futures wavered around the flat-line. Dollar Index retreated after surging to 96.26. Bond yields eased in the U.S. but surged in Europe. Crude prices surged as war fears deepened. Safe-haven Gold declined after touching an intraday high of $1916. Cryptocurrencies continued to decline.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,057.30, down 0.06%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,351.20, up 0.05%

Germany's DAX at 14,714.82, down 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,501.70, up 0.23%

France's CAC 40 at 6,790.88, up 0.04%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,988.75, up 0.08%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,449.61, down 1.71%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,161.30, down 1.00%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,457.15, down 0.96%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,520.00, down 2.69%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1341, up 0.27%

GBPUSD at 1.3582 down 0.11%

USDJPY at 114.89, up 0.13%

AUDUSD at 0.7223, up 0.46%

USDCAD at 1.2728, down 0.18%

Dollar Index at 95.97, down 0.11%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.911%, down 0.97%

Germany at 0.2185%, up 8.71%

France at 0.724%, up 1.40%

U.K. at 1.4155%, up 0.82%

Japan at 0.190%, down 2.32%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $94.30, up 4.53%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $95.86, up 3.09%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,899.20, down 0.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $37,171.72, down 4.58%

Ethereum at $2,545.18, down 6.25%

BNB at $360.96, down 6.07%

XRP at $0.6913, down 12.18%

Cardano at $0.8444, down 12.398%

