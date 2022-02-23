World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Easing tensions in eastern Europe led investors to speculate on whether the geopolitical developments could impact the pace of monetary tightening across the globe. Investors also digested the fall in the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany to -8.1 from -6.7 in February and versus forecast of -6.3. Asian stocks closed with gains. European stocks rallied. American stock futures are in mild positive territory. Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields surged in the U.S. but eased in Europe. Crude prices dropped as war fears subsided and the Western sanctions imposed on Russia did not appear to impact oil supplies. Safe-haven Gold moved between $1891 and $1903 as geopolitical tensions eased. Cryptocurrencies rallied brilliantly.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,775.60, up 0.53%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,333.40, up 0.67%

Germany's DAX at 14,791.28, up 0.67%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,514.93, up 0.28%

France's CAC 40 at 6,850.38, up 0.92%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,021.55, up 0.91%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,449.61, down 1.71% (Feb 22)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,205.70, up 0.62%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,489.15, up 0.93%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,660.28, up 0.60%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1356, up 0.27%

GBPUSD at 1.3603 up 0.15%

USDJPY at 115.03, down 0.05%

AUDUSD at 0.7263, up 0.60%

USDCAD at 1.2710, down 0.47%

Dollar Index at 95.86, down 0.17%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.972%, up 1.23%

Germany at 0.2400%, down 0.41%

France at 0.733%, down 0.48%

U.K. at 1.4765%, up 0.24%

Japan at 0.191%, down 1.55%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $90.86, down 1.14%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $92.93, down 0.98%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,895.80, down 0.61%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,878.49, up 4.64%

Ethereum at $2,716.00, up 6.62%

BNB at $381.05, up 5.47%

XRP at $0.7371, up 6.52%

Cardano at $0.9289, up 9.96%

