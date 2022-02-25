logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops Less Than Previously Estimated In February

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
consumer sentiment 022522 lt

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than initially estimated in the month of February, the University of Michigan revealed in a report released on Friday.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index for February was upwardly revised to 62.8 from the preliminary reading of 61.7. The upward revision surprised economists, who had expected the reading to be unrevised.

Despite the upward revision, the consumer sentiment index was still notably lower than the final January reading of 67.2 and at its lowest level since October of 2011.

"Although Consumer Sentiment posted a slight increase in the last half of February, it still remained at its lowest level in the past decade, and the loss was still entirely due to a 12.9% decline among households with incomes of $100,000 or more," said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.

He added, "The February descent resulted from inflationary declines in personal finances, a near universal awareness of rising interest rates, falling confidence in the government's economic policies, and the most negative long term prospects for the economy in the past decade."

The report showed the current economic conditions index fell to 68.2 in February from 72.0 in January, while the index of consumer expectations slid to 59.4 from 64.1.

On the inflation front, one-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 4.9 percent, but five-year inflation expectations edged down to 3.0 percent in February from 3.1 percent in January.

Curtin noted virtually all the interviews were conducted prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the impact was not reflected in the data.

"The most likely linkage to the domestic economy is through rising energy prices, with the size and length of the potential increases subject to substantial uncertainty," Curtin said.

He added, "This will complicate the Fed's policy actions, tilting their objectives to focus more on inflation at the cost of slower growth and higher unemployment."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Swiss Re Turns To FY21 Profit, COVID-19 Impact To Remain; Stock Down
Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re AG reported Friday a profit in its fiscal 2021, compared to prior year's loss, with improved results in property and casualty businesses, despite large natural catastrophe events. Meanwhile, Life & Health Reinsurance were hit hard by significant COVID-19 losses. For 2022, Swiss Re expects the performance of its P&C Re businesses to continue to improve.
Kelly Wynne Recalls Children's Handbags
Austin, Texas -based Kelly Wynne LLC is recalling Mama & Me MINI Children's Handbags citing the violation of federal lead content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall involves about 1,050 units of the Mama & Me MINI children's leather handbags. The handbags were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe.
FDA Approves Jardiance To Treat Adults With Heart Failure
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA approved Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes drug Jardiance (empagliflozin), co developed by Eli Lilly and Co., to mitigate the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults. Jardiance's approval was based on its safety and effectiveness that were evaluated as an adjunct to standard of care therapy in a randomized, double-blin
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap