The Chicks Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

The Chicks have announced a self-titled Summer 2022 North American Tour in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter. The Chicks Tour runs from June 14 through middle of August.

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, former lead singer of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley, will join the lady singers as supporting act on select shows.

The country music trio, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, dropped the "Dixie" from their name in 2020 as a response to intensifying conversations surrounding racial injustice.



Tickets for the 27-cit7 tour will go on sale on March 4 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

June 14 -- St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 8 -- Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 9 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 25 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

July 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

July 29 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 -- George, Wa. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

