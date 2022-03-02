The Chicks Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

The Chicks have announced a self-titled Summer 2022 North American Tour in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter. The Chicks Tour runs from June 14 through middle of August.
Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, former lead singer of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley, will join the lady singers as supporting act on select shows.
The country music trio, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, dropped the "Dixie" from their name in 2020 as a response to intensifying conversations surrounding racial injustice.
Tickets for the 27-cit7 tour will go on sale on March 4 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
Tour Dates:
June 14 -- St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 24 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 29 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 8 -- Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
July 9 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 12 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 25 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
July 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
July 29 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 30 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 13 -- George, Wa. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
