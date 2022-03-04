Wall Street Poised To Open In Red

The worsening war situation in Ukraine might influence the investors on Friday. The monthly jobs report also will get special attention on the day.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading on a negative note.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 337.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 43.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 130.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Friday in the red. The Nasdaq tumbled 214.08 points or 1.6 percent to 13,537.94, the Dow fell 96.69 points or 0.3 percent to 33,794.66 and the S&P 500 slid 23.05 points or 0.5 percent to 4,363.49.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The Consensus is for 390,000, while it was up 467,000 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North America rig count was 874 and the U.S. rig count was 650.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to appear live on CNBC at 8.45 am ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Friday. Chinese stocks ended lower on worries over the worsening Ukraine crisis. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 33.46 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,447.65 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 2.5 percent to settle at 21,905.29.

Japanese shares fell the most in two weeks. The Nikkei average closed down 591.80 points, or 2.23 percent, at 25,985.47 after falling as much as 3 percent earlier in the day. The broader Topix index closed 1.96 percent lower at 1,844.94.

Australian snapped a five-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 40.60 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,110.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 51.50 points, or 0.69 percent, at 7,395.30.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 226.45 points or 3.55 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 492.35 points or 3.60 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 248.49 points or 3.43 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 322.73 points or 2.78 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.66 percent.

