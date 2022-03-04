Foo Fighters, KISS, My Chemical Romance & Slipknot To Headline Aftershock Festival

Sacramento's Aftershock Festival is aiming to go even bigger than its last iteration this year, as the event has added another musical set to complete the fourth day.

The event, scheduled to be held from October 6 to October 9, will feature 90 musical acts, including headliners Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, and Foo Fighters.

The bands are also hyped up to be a part of the sixth edition of the event, which has sold out in all of its previous iterations.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said, "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f**king ready, 'cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!"

Evanescence founder and lead vocalist Amy Lee said, "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall! MCR, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS, SLIPKNOT, there's so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival."

The general passes start at $359.99 (weekend), $119.99 (Single day), while the VIP passes are being sold at $699.99 (weekend) and $269.99 (single day). The prices exclude taxes and are subject to rise with time.

Here is the list of performances:

Thursday, October 6:

SLIPKNOT

ROB ZOMBIE

EVANESCENCE

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

BAD RELIGION

GHOSTEMANE

NOTHING MORE

ICE NINE KILLS

ALEXISONFIRE

CODE ORANGE

FEVER 333

CROWN THE EMPIRE

AMIGO THE DEVIL

HO99O9

POORSTACY

NEW YEARS DAY

CHERRY BOMBS

VENDED

IF I DIE FIRST

SOLENCE

SUPERBLOOM

BLOODYWOOD

Friday, October 7:

KISS

JUDAS PRIEST

LAMB OF GOD

CHEVELLE

FALLING IN REVERSE

MESHUGGAH

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

CLUTCH

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

SPIRITBOX

JINJER

GWAR

APOCALYPTICA

HELMET

JERIS JOHNSON

PLUSH

CROSSFAITH

NITA STRAUSS

AGAINST THE CURRENT

MIKE'S DEAD

WARGASM

NEMOPHILA

ORBIT CULTURE

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE

Saturday, October 8:

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

PAPA ROACH

A DAY TO REMEMBER

HALESTORM

YUNGBLUD

THE DISTILLERS

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

BEARTOOTH

CITY MORGUE

ENTER SHIKARI

THRICE

THURSDAY

THE CHATS

AIRBOURNE

LILITH CZAR

ZEAL & ARDOR

TAIPEI HUSTON

POINT NORTH

TRASH BOAT

DEAD POET SOCIETY

MOTHICA

EGO KILL TALENT

CROOKED TEETH

Sunday, October 9:

FOO FIGHTERS

SHINEDOWN

BRING ME THE HORIZON

ARCHITECTS

ACTION BRONSON

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE STRUTS

UNDEROATH

JELLY ROLL

DIRTY HONEY

ZAKK SABBATH

BAYSIDE

DEAD SARA

ROYAL & THE SERPENT

CAROLESDAUGHTER

THE WARNING

MAGGIE LINDEMANN

BAND-MAID

THE MYSTERINES

THE ALIVE

EVA UNDER FIRE

JARED JAMES NICHOLS

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News