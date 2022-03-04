Foo Fighters, KISS, My Chemical Romance & Slipknot To Headline Aftershock Festival

Sacramento's Aftershock Festival is aiming to go even bigger than its last iteration this year, as the event has added another musical set to complete the fourth day.
The event, scheduled to be held from October 6 to October 9, will feature 90 musical acts, including headliners Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, and Foo Fighters.
The bands are also hyped up to be a part of the sixth edition of the event, which has sold out in all of its previous iterations.
Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said, "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f**king ready, 'cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!"
Evanescence founder and lead vocalist Amy Lee said, "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall! MCR, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS, SLIPKNOT, there's so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival."
The general passes start at $359.99 (weekend), $119.99 (Single day), while the VIP passes are being sold at $699.99 (weekend) and $269.99 (single day). The prices exclude taxes and are subject to rise with time.
Here is the list of performances:
Thursday, October 6:
SLIPKNOT
ROB ZOMBIE
EVANESCENCE
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
BAD RELIGION
GHOSTEMANE
NOTHING MORE
ICE NINE KILLS
ALEXISONFIRE
CODE ORANGE
FEVER 333
CROWN THE EMPIRE
AMIGO THE DEVIL
HO99O9
POORSTACY
NEW YEARS DAY
CHERRY BOMBS
VENDED
IF I DIE FIRST
SOLENCE
SUPERBLOOM
BLOODYWOOD
Friday, October 7:
KISS
JUDAS PRIEST
LAMB OF GOD
CHEVELLE
FALLING IN REVERSE
MESHUGGAH
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
CLUTCH
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
SPIRITBOX
JINJER
GWAR
APOCALYPTICA
HELMET
JERIS JOHNSON
PLUSH
CROSSFAITH
NITA STRAUSS
AGAINST THE CURRENT
MIKE'S DEAD
WARGASM
NEMOPHILA
ORBIT CULTURE
ARCHETYPES COLLIDE
Saturday, October 8:
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
PAPA ROACH
A DAY TO REMEMBER
HALESTORM
YUNGBLUD
THE DISTILLERS
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
BEARTOOTH
CITY MORGUE
ENTER SHIKARI
THRICE
THURSDAY
THE CHATS
AIRBOURNE
LILITH CZAR
ZEAL & ARDOR
TAIPEI HUSTON
POINT NORTH
TRASH BOAT
DEAD POET SOCIETY
MOTHICA
EGO KILL TALENT
CROOKED TEETH
Sunday, October 9:
FOO FIGHTERS
SHINEDOWN
BRING ME THE HORIZON
ARCHITECTS
ACTION BRONSON
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
THE INTERRUPTERS
THE STRUTS
UNDEROATH
JELLY ROLL
DIRTY HONEY
ZAKK SABBATH
BAYSIDE
DEAD SARA
ROYAL & THE SERPENT
CAROLESDAUGHTER
THE WARNING
MAGGIE LINDEMANN
BAND-MAID
THE MYSTERINES
THE ALIVE
EVA UNDER FIRE
JARED JAMES NICHOLS
