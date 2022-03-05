Rise Against Announce Summer Tour With The Used, Senses Fail

Rise Against have announced a Summer U.S. tour with The Used and Senses Fail in support of their 2021 album, Nowhere Generation.
Announcing the tour on Twitter, the punk/alt veterans said, "We've added more North American dates this year and we'll be joined by The Used and Senses Fail.
The tour will kick off in Las Vegas on July 15 and wrap up in Detroit on August 18.
Pre-sale began Tuesday using password NOWHEREGENERATION at https://riseagainst.com. Public on sale begins Friday at 10 am local time.
Rise Against have also shared a remix of "Talking To Ourselves," a track from Nowhere Generation: "Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix)."
"I've never thought of our songs as 'brave' or 'bold,'" vocalist/rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath said in a press release. "I think of them as just common sense."
"When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That's what this song is about," he added.
Tour Dates:
July 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater
July 16 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 19 - Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum
July 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
July 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Amphitheatre
July 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
July 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor
July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion
July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO
July 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Aug. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
Aug. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 5 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Aug. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa
Aug. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop @ Pier 17
Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Aug. 14 - Asbury, Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 18 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
(Photo: Travis Shinn)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News