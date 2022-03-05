Rise Against Announce Summer Tour With The Used, Senses Fail

Rise Against have announced a Summer U.S. tour with The Used and Senses Fail in support of their 2021 album, Nowhere Generation.

Announcing the tour on Twitter, the punk/alt veterans said, "We've added more North American dates this year and we'll be joined by The Used and Senses Fail.

The tour will kick off in Las Vegas on July 15 and wrap up in Detroit on August 18.

Pre-sale began Tuesday using password NOWHEREGENERATION at https://riseagainst.com. Public on sale begins Friday at 10 am local time.

Rise Against have also shared a remix of "Talking To Ourselves," a track from Nowhere Generation: "Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix)."

"I've never thought of our songs as 'brave' or 'bold,'" vocalist/rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath said in a press release. "I think of them as just common sense."

"When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That's what this song is about," he added.

Tour Dates:

July 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

July 16 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 19 - Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

July 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

July 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Amphitheatre

July 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

July 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor

July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion

July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO

July 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Aug. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

Aug. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 5 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Aug. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa

Aug. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop @ Pier 17

Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Aug. 14 - Asbury, Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 18 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

