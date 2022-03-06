The Weeknd Announces North American Stadium Tour With Doja Cat

The Weeknd has announced dates for his long-postponed North American tour. The R&B superstar will embark on his first-ever stadium tour this summer along with Doja Cat as special guest.

The first leg of the "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" will kick off on July 8 at Rogers Center in Toronto. Tickets officially go on sale on Monday, March 10.

Additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will be announced later on.

The After Hours World Tour was initially set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was again rescheduled for early 2022, but the Weeknd again postponed the dates to summer of 2022 to bring his live experience to football stadiums.

The singer also launched his XO humanitarian fund in conjunction with the United Nations World Food Program. The singer will donate one dollar from each ticket in addition to a $500,000 donation from the singer and an additional $1 million donation from World Food Program USA.

"The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation. I'm so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most," said the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd Tour Dates:

July 8 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 16 - New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

July 21 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 24 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 27 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 30 - Washington, DC @ FedexField

August 4 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 6 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

August 18 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 23 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 25 - Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

August 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

August 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

September 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

