U.S. Raises Travel Risk To 3 Countries To "Very High" Over Surge In Covid Cases

The United States has elevated travel risk for three countries to "very high" over a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a Travel Notice update on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to Level 4 category, which is 'Very High Level of Covid-19'. With this, the total number of countries where the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to reached 135.

23,894 new COVID cases were reported in New Zealand on Tuesday, which marks the highest daily toll recorded in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Out of this, 9,881 cases were reported in the country's largest city of Auckland.

In the United States, which is going through a reverse trend, 59,660 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. It takes the national total to 79,339,497, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

1,667 people died of the disease on the same day, taking the total number of Covid casualties to 960,314.

California reported the most number of cases - 10,598 - while the most casualties - 329 - were reported in Florida.

Positive cases have dwindled by 51 percent within a couple of weeks.

55,013,011 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

38,197 people are currently hospitalized due to coronaviirus infection. Hospital admissions have fallen by 42 percent within a fortnight.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 7,112.

As per the latest data published by CDC, 216,204,455 Americans, or 65.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.

44.1 percent of the eligible population, or more than 95 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

