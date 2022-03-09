Maren Morris Announces Tour In Support Of Upcoming Album 'Humble Quest'

Country star Maren Morris has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album Humble Quest, which drops on March 25.
The "Circles Around This Town" singer-songwriter plans to embark on expansive headlining tour of North America in June. The 41-date trek will kicks off on June 9 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conclude on December 2 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer will provide support on certain dates. General sale of tickets begins March 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
Meanwhile, Morris is set to perform at the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest before the tour kicks off.
Humble Quest is Morris' follow-up to 2019's Girl. The album features singles "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music."
Maren Morris tour dates:
June 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 10 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
June 11 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
June 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 17 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 23 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
June 24 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
June 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
July 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 8 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 29 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 4 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 6 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
Aug. 19 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 20 - Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ King County's Marymoor Park
Aug. 28 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 17 - Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre
Sept. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory
Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Dec. 2 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
(Photo: Claire Schaper)
