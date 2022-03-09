Maren Morris Announces Tour In Support Of Upcoming Album 'Humble Quest'

Country star Maren Morris has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album Humble Quest, which drops on March 25.

The "Circles Around This Town" singer-songwriter plans to embark on expansive headlining tour of North America in June. The 41-date trek will kicks off on June 9 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conclude on December 2 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer will provide support on certain dates. General sale of tickets begins March 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Morris is set to perform at the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest before the tour kicks off.

Humble Quest is Morris' follow-up to 2019's Girl. The album features singles "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music."

Maren Morris tour dates:

June 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 10 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

June 11 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 17 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 24 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

June 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

July 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 29 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 4 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 6 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

Aug. 19 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 20 - Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ King County's Marymoor Park

Aug. 28 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Sept. 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 17 - Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory

Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 2 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

(Photo: Claire Schaper)

