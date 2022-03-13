Mandy Moore Announces New Album 'In Real Life,' Shares Title Track

Mandy Moore has announced a new studio album, In Real Life, which drops on May 13 via Verve Forecast. Moore also shared the title track of the album.
In Real Life is a follow-up to 2020's Silver Landings, which was the singer's first album in over a decade.
"So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that," Moore said in a statement.
She added, "At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition."
Further, Moore announced a headlining tour of North America in the summer, her first trek in over a decade.
The 26-date tour will kick off at the Variety Playhouse on June 10 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude at the Newport Folk Festival in New Port, Rhode Island, on July 24.
In Real Life Tracklist:
1. "In Real Life"
2. "Heartlands"
3. "Little Dreams"
4. "Just Maybe"
5. "Living in the in Between"
6. "In Other Words"
7. "Four Moons"
8. "Little Victories"
9. "Heavy Lifting"
10. "Brand New Nowhere"
11. "Every Light"
Tour Dates:
June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
June 11 - Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall
June 12 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham
June 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
June 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
June 17 - Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
June 18 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata
June 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale
June 21 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
June 22 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
June 23 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
June 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 6 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
July 07 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
July 08 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
July 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
July 11- Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
July 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
July 14 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
July 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
July 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
July 18 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
July 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
July 21 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
July 24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
