Mandy Moore Announces New Album 'In Real Life,' Shares Title Track

Mandy Moore has announced a new studio album, In Real Life, which drops on May 13 via Verve Forecast. Moore also shared the title track of the album.

In Real Life is a follow-up to 2020's Silver Landings, which was the singer's first album in over a decade.

"So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that," Moore said in a statement.

She added, "At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition."

Further, Moore announced a headlining tour of North America in the summer, her first trek in over a decade.

The 26-date tour will kick off at the Variety Playhouse on June 10 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude at the Newport Folk Festival in New Port, Rhode Island, on July 24.

In Real Life Tracklist:

1. "In Real Life"

2. "Heartlands"

3. "Little Dreams"

4. "Just Maybe"

5. "Living in the in Between"

6. "In Other Words"

7. "Four Moons"

8. "Little Victories"

9. "Heavy Lifting"

10. "Brand New Nowhere"

11. "Every Light"

Tour Dates:

June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

June 11 - Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall

June 12 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham

June 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

June 17 - Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

June 18 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata

June 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

June 21 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

June 22 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

June 23 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 6 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

July 07 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

July 08 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

July 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 11- Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

July 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 14 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

July 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

July 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

July 18 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

July 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 21 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

July 24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

