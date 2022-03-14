Phoebe Bridges Announces 2022 Dates For 'Reunion Tour'

Indie rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced the 2022 dates of her ongoing "Reunion Tour."

Bridgers will kick-off the North American leg of the run on April 13 at Phoenix's Arizona Federal Theatre. She will make stops across Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago, and also perform at several festivals, including Coachella, Hangout, Forecastle Festival and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

Bridgers will then cross the Atlantic for her European dates, which begin on June 20 at Fairview Park in Dublin. She will also appear at several European festivals, including Lollapalooza, Mad Cool Festival and Roskilde Festival.

Tour Dates:

04/13 — Arizona Federal Theatre @ Phoenix, AZ

04/15 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/22 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

05/13 — The Amp at Craig Ranch @ Las Vegas, NV

05/14 — Kilby Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT

05/17 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO

05/19 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory @ Dallas, TX

05/20 — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park @ Austin, TX

05/21 — The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

05/22 — Hangout Fest @ Gulf Shores, AL

05/24 — The Cuban Club @ Tampa, FL

05/25 — St Augustine Amphitheatre @ St Augustine, FL

05/27 — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park @ Atlanta, GA

05/28 — Forecastle Festival @ Louisville, KY

05/31 — Starlight Theatre @ Kansas City, MO

06/01 — The Waiting Room Outdoors @ Omaha, NE

06/03 — BMO Harris Pavilion @ Milwaukee, WI

06/04 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island @ Chicago, IL

06/07 — RBC Echo Beach @ Toronto, ON

06/08 — MTelus @ Montreal, QC

06/09 — Thompson's Point @ Portland, ME

06/11 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC

06/12 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC

06/13 — Stone Pony Summer Stage @ Asbury Park, NJ

06/15 — BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell @ Brooklyn, NY

06/20 — Fairview Park @ Dublin, Ireland

06/22 — Barrowland @ Glasgow, UK

06/24 — Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK

06/25 — Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK

06/26 — O2 Academy @ Birmingham, UK

06/30 — Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark

07/02 — Rock Werchter Festival @ Werchter, Belgium

07/03 — Down The Rabbit Hole Festival @ Ewijk, Netherlands

07/05 — Carroponte @ Milan, Italy

07/07 — Bilbao BBK Festival @ Bilbao, Spain

07/08 — Mad Cool Festival @ Madrid, Spain

07/09 — NOS Alive Festival @ Lisbon, Portugal

07/14 — Colours of Ostrava @ Ostrava, Czech Republic

07/17 — Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France

07/22 — Latitude Festival @ Suffolk, UK

07/23 — O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK

07/26 — O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK

08/07 — Hinterland @ Saint Charles, IA

08/18 — Spokane Pavilion @ Spokane, WA

08/20 — Orpheum Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

08/23 — Marymoor Park @ Redmond, WA

08/25 — Edgefield Amphitheater @ Troutdale, OR

08/27 — Vina Robles Amphitheatre @ Paso Robles, CA

08/28 — This Ain't No Picnic @ Los Angeles, CA

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News