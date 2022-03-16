Alan Jackson Announces 2022 'Last Call: One More For The Road' Tour

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has announced plans to embark on the "Last Call: One More For The Road!" tour this summer.
This will be Jackson's first tour since revealing he has CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and impacts muscle function, movement and balance.
"I've always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could," Jackson says.
"I've always thought I'd like to do that, and I'd like to as long as my health will allow," he notes, adding with a smile, "I'll try to do as much as I can, but if I'm comin' your way, come see me…."
The trek will kick off on June 24 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, and will wrap on October 8 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale on March 18. Jackson will also partner with CID Entertainment/OnLocation to offer VIP experiences at his 2022 shows.
Further, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth drug development.
Tour Dates:
June 24 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 29 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
