World Markets Eye Summits, Gas Reacts To Ruble Payment News

War and the response to the war continue to dominate market sentiment across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Here is a snapshot.

Reports that Russia would insist on ruble denominated gas payments by unfriendly nations impacted market sentiment ahead of the NATO, G7 and EU summits lined up to discuss the toughening of sanctions on Russia. Asian stocks mostly finished on a negative note. European benchmarks are mostly in negative territory. Russian stock market reopened after a month's hiatus and is currently trading 4 percent higher. American stock futures indicate mild gains on opening. The Dollar Index strengthened as interest rate hike expectations got priced in. Ruble gained on gas payments news. Bond yields surged as Fedspeak persisted with a hawkish stance. Brent crude oil breached the $123 level, but retreated subsequently. Gold gained on safe-haven demand as the geopolitical stalemate continued. Cryptocurrencies rallied again.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,470.40, up 0.33%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,476.40 up 0.45%

Germany's DAX at 14,231.53, down 0.36%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,469.34, up 0.12%

France's CAC 40 at 6,574.59, down 0.10%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,857.75, down 0.3%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,110.39, up 0.25%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,387.10, up 0.12%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.26, down 0.63%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,945.95, down 0.94%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0993, down 0.10%

GBPUSD at 1.3180 down 0.18%

USDJPY at 121.65, up 0.42%

AUDUSD at 0.7481, down 0.21%

USDCAD at 1.2578, up 0.15%

Dollar Index at 98.81, up 0.19%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.359%, up 1.64%

Germany at 0.5110%, up 6.68%

France at 0.967%, up 3.37%

U.K. at 1.6525%, up down 1.50%

Japan at 0.225%, down 2.39%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $114.28, down 0.57%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $121.28, down 0.26%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,940.30, up 0.15%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $43,112.37, up 2.42%

Ethereum at $3,056.22, up 3.56%

BNB at $412.09, up 2.42%

XRP at $0.8394, up 2.08%

Cardano at $1.14, up 17.06%

