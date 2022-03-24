Vince Gill Announces Solo Summer U.S. Tour

Country star Vince Gill has announced a solo summer tour spread over July and August.

The country music singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has announced the first 18 dates of the tour and said more dates will be announced in the weeks to come.

The trek will mark the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019.

Vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC's "The Voice," will perform during each evening's concert as opener.

In addition to Moten, Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards) will join Gill on stage.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, said he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

"When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now the Eagles are touring again, and that's a blast! But I'm also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven't seen for a while," he said.

Public onsale for the Columbia, Augusta, Mobile, Huntsville, Rockford, Davenport, Des Moines and Omaha dates begins on Friday.

Tour Dates:

July 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 8 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

July 9 — N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

July 10 — Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

July 14 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

July 15 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater

July 16 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

July 17 — Huntsville, @ Ala. @ Von Braun Center

July 20 — Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

July 21 — Davenport, Iowa @ River Center — Adler Theatre

July 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center

July 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ Holland Performing Arts Center

July 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Aug. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theater

Aug. 13 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

Aug. 14 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 26 — Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan Civic Center

Aug. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

