Researchers Link English Teen Behind Microsoft Breach

A new report claims that the hacker responsible for breaching Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) and many other tech giants could be a British teen.



A Bloomberg's report claim that four researchers have identified that one member of the hacker group, called Lapsus$, is an England-based teenager who lives close to Oxford.



The article said, "Four researchers investigating the hacking group Lapsus$, on behalf of companies that were attacked, said they believe the teenager is the mastermind." However, the researchers are yet to be certain of the individual's identity.



The wire has also claimed that it was able to speak to the mother of the potential suspect who also goes by alias such as "White" and "Breachbase" through a doorbell intercom. "She declined to discuss her son in any way or make him available for an interview, and said the issue was a matter for law enforcement and that she was contacting the police," Bloomberg said.

As of now, the researchers were able to identify seven unique accounts with the group. One of the members is also thought to be from Brazil. The researchers have been trying to trace the group which they initially thought is just one prodigious individual.



This individual, who also goes by "oklaqq" and "WhiteDoxbin", also purchased doxing website Doxbin. However, the researchers believe, that due to his incompetence as an admin, WhiteDoxbin had to sell the website and in the process, released his personal dataset which included a video of his neighbourhood in the UK shot at night.



Cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs was the person behind the revelation and he also believes that the same individual was behind the EA Sports databreach.



Krebs said, "Back in May 2021, WhiteDoxbin's Telegram ID was used to create an account on a Telegram-based service for launching distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, where they introduced themselves as "@breachbase." News of EA's hack last year was first posted to the cybercriminal underground by the user "Breachbase" on the English-language hacker community RaidForums, which was recently seized by the FBI."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News