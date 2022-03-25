Machine Gun Kelly Announces 2022 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a huge U.S. and European tour in support of his new album, Mainstream Sellout.

The 52-date "Mainstream Sellout tour" will kick off on June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The U.S. leg will conclude on August 13 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

MGK will then cross the Atlantic for the European leg, which will begin on September 17 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne and conclude on October 12 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Mainstream Sellout, which is MGK's sixth studio album, dropped on Friday, March 25, via Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The record is a follow-up to MGK's 2020 pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album features a series of collaborations with artists such as Willow, Lil Wayne, Iann Dior, Young Thug, Gunna, Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates:

NORTH AMERICA:

Wed Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Jun 10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Jun 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wed Jun 15 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Fri Jun 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena At BJCC

Sun Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed Jun 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Fri Jun 24 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Jun 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Jun 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue Jun 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Sat Jul 2 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sun Jul 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

Wed Jul 6 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Mon Jul 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Jul 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Fri Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Tue Jul 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri Jul 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Mon Jul 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Wed Jul 27 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

Thu Jul 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jul 31 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thu Aug 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sat Aug 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Tue Aug 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Thu Aug 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 13 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 17 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Mon Sep 19 - Prague, CZ - Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích

Wed Sep 21 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12

Fri Sep 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Sun Sep 25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Tue Sep 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Sep 28 - Zurich, CH -Hallenstadion

Thu Sep 29 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Sat Oct 1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Tue Oct 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Thu Oct 6 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Fri Oct 7 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sun Oct 9 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Wed Oct 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

