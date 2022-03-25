Machine Gun Kelly Announces 2022 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a huge U.S. and European tour in support of his new album, Mainstream Sellout.
The 52-date "Mainstream Sellout tour" will kick off on June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The U.S. leg will conclude on August 13 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
MGK will then cross the Atlantic for the European leg, which will begin on September 17 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne and conclude on October 12 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.
Mainstream Sellout, which is MGK's sixth studio album, dropped on Friday, March 25, via Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The record is a follow-up to MGK's 2020 pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.
The album features a series of collaborations with artists such as Willow, Lil Wayne, Iann Dior, Young Thug, Gunna, Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10 am local time.
Tour Dates:
NORTH AMERICA:
Wed Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Jun 10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tue Jun 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wed Jun 15 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Fri Jun 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena At BJCC
Sun Jun 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Tue Jun 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Wed Jun 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Fri Jun 24 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Jun 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Jun 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Tue Jun 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Sat Jul 2 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Sun Jul 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
Wed Jul 6 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Mon Jul 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Wed Jul 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Fri Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Tue Jul 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Thu Jul 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri Jul 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 23 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Mon Jul 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Wed Jul 27 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome
Thu Jul 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Jul 31 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga
Tue Aug 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Thu Aug 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Sat Aug 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Aug 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Thu Aug 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 13 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 17 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
Mon Sep 19 - Prague, CZ - Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích
Wed Sep 21 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12
Fri Sep 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
Sun Sep 25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
Tue Sep 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
Wed Sep 28 - Zurich, CH -Hallenstadion
Thu Sep 29 - Paris, FR - Zenith
Sat Oct 1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Tue Oct 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Thu Oct 6 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Fri Oct 7 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sun Oct 9 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Wed Oct 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
(Photo: Sam Cahill)
