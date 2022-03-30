US Covid Deaths Fall By 42% In 2 Weeks

The number of U.S. Covid deaths has reduced by 42 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally. The current weekly average is 716.

With 961 deaths reporting on Tuesday, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 978,692, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With 23643 new cases of infection recorded from across the country on the same day, the national total increased to 80,019,167.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 5303 - while South Carolina reported most casualties - 98.

Just 17,464 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.

Hospital admissions reduced by 34 percent in two weeks.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 41 percent within a fortnight.

I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2776.

64,876,974 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 217,498,967 Americans, or 65.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89 percent of people above 65.

44.8 percent of the eligible population, or 97,397,383 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

6237 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,134,401.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people above 50 and for the immunocompromised. This category of US population will become eligible for the additional vaccination at least four months after they receive first booster dose.

The White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said the government has plenty of supply to ensure that those populations can receive these shots.

"But what I would say is that if at some point, it becomes recommended that the full population requires a fourth shot, we're going to need additional funding we've requested of Congress to be able to provide those shots for the broader population", she told reporters.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

