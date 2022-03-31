New One-stop Shop Website For Covid Information Launched

President Joe Biden has announced the launch of COVID.gov, a new one-stop shop website to help people in the United States gain better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on the pandemic in their area.

The website will feature a new Test-to-Treat Locator Tool to help people access more than 2,000 locations that offer Covid tests and antiviral pills at one convenient location.

Delivering an update on the status of the country's fight against Covid-?19, Biden urged Congress to provide funding immediately to help keep these life-saving protections readily available to all.

The Administration needs $22.5 billion in immediate emergency funds, failing which, the consequences will continue to get worse in the coming weeks, Biden said.

With1221 deaths reporting on Wednesday, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 979,879, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With 38109 new cases of infection recorded from across the country on the same day, the national total increased to 80,058,164.

Just 17,092 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.

Hospital admissions reduced by 33 percent in two weeks.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 40 percent within a fortnight.

I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2700.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 217,556,439 Americans, or 65.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89 percent of people above 65.

44.8 percent of the eligible population, or 97,495,673 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

5331 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,139,843.

