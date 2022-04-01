Rick Springfield Announces Summer Tour With Men At Work, John Waite

Rick Springfield has announced a summer tour along with Men at Work and John Waite in celebration of the 40th anniversary of his Working Class Dog album.
"I can't wait to travel and perform with these magnificent musicians and good friends," Springfield said in a statement.
The tour kicks off August 5 in St. Augustine, Florida, and features stops across America, including dates in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The trek wraps up on September 3 in Las Vegas. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1.
Working Class Dog, the fifth studio album by the Australian rock musician, was released in 1981. The album was certified Platinum in the United States and eventually sold over three million U.S. copies. It produced Springfield's biggest career hit with the 1 million-selling song, "Jessie's Girl." Springfield was awarded the 1982 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male.
Rick Springfield, Men at Work, John Waite Tour 2022:
Aug. 5 - Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 - Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta) @ Stockbridge Amphitheater
Aug. 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 12 - Newkirk, OR @ 7 Clans First Council Casino
Aug. 13 - Irving, TX (Dallas) @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 14 - Sugar Land, TX (Houston) @ Smart Financial Theatre
Aug. 18 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata Casino Resort
Aug. 20 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 25 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Aug. 27 - Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park
Aug. 30 - Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ YouTube Theatre
Sept. TBA - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Sept. 2 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort & Casino
Sept. 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience (free to the public)
