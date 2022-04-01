Rick Springfield Announces Summer Tour With Men At Work, John Waite

Rick Springfield has announced a summer tour along with Men at Work and John Waite in celebration of the 40th anniversary of his Working Class Dog album.

"I can't wait to travel and perform with these magnificent musicians and good friends," Springfield said in a statement.

The tour kicks off August 5 in St. Augustine, Florida, and features stops across America, including dates in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The trek wraps up on September 3 in Las Vegas. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1.

Working Class Dog, the fifth studio album by the Australian rock musician, was released in 1981. The album was certified Platinum in the United States and eventually sold over three million U.S. copies. It produced Springfield's biggest career hit with the 1 million-selling song, "Jessie's Girl." Springfield was awarded the 1982 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male.

Rick Springfield, Men at Work, John Waite Tour 2022:

Aug. 5 - Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta) @ Stockbridge Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 12 - Newkirk, OR @ 7 Clans First Council Casino

Aug. 13 - Irving, TX (Dallas) @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 14 - Sugar Land, TX (Houston) @ Smart Financial Theatre

Aug. 18 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata Casino Resort

Aug. 20 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 25 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Aug. 27 - Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park

Aug. 30 - Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ YouTube Theatre

Sept. TBA - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Sept. 2 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort & Casino

Sept. 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience (free to the public)

