Ferrero Recalls Certain Kinder Chocolates In US

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., affiliated to Italian chocolate and confectionery products maker Ferrero International S.A., is recalling certain Kinder chocolates citing possible contamination with Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket. No other Kinder products produced for the U.S. market are included in the recall.

The recall is a precautionary measure as the affected products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected. Cases of Salmonella were reported in consumers in Europe who took the products manufactured at the same facility.

However, the Parsippany, New Jersey- based company has not received any reports of illness in the U.S. to date.

As per reports, Germany and France also recalled various Kinder chocolate products due to a possible link to a salmonella outbreak in the UK.

The Italian parent reportedly manufactured all recalled products in the same facility in the Belgian town of Arlon. The chocolates from this factory were sent to Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden and the UK for sale.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

The recalled Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment comes in 14.1 OZ square box with best by date of July 18. The products were sold in Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ's Wholesale Club stores.

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket comes in 5.3 OZ cardboard basket with best by date of July 30. They were sold in 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to contact the Ferrero customer service line for product refund.

In similar recalls citing Salmonella contamination, Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. in late March called back certain packages containing cantaloupe. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. in February recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp.

Family Dollar, Inc., affiliated to Dollar Tree Inc., also called back certain drug, device, cosmetic, and food products regulated by the FDA in six states for the same concern.

Last year, there was a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The outbreak had then resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers spanning around 37 states.

