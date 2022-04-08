Wallstreet Aims To Open Higher

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking new turns with the attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk that reportedly killed dozens of people. Russia has been denying attacks on civilians.

On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on the latest situations in Ukraine and the reactions of prominent countries to the attacks.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 134.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 15.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were 50.00 points.

On Thursday, the U.S. major averages gave fluctuated however finished mostly higher. The Dow rose 87.06 points or 0.3 percent to 34,583.57, the Nasdaq inched up 8.48 points or 0.1 percent to 13,897.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.06 points or 0.4 percent to 4,500.21.

0

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.5 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the previous month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig count was 797 and the U.S. rig count was 673.

Asian stocks finished higher on Friday. Chinese shares ended positive. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.47 percent to 3,251.85. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.29 percent to 21,872.01.

Japanese shares ended modestly higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.36 percent to 26,985.80.

Australian recorded modest gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.47 percent higher.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 88.67 points or 1.37 percent. The German DAX is progressing 195.82 points or 1.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 79.47 points or 1.05 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 85.59 points or 0.68 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.81 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News