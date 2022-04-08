Korn, Evanescence Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Summer Tour

Korn and Evanescence have announced a co-headlining month-long Summer 2022 U.S. Tour.

The two bands will embark on the 18-city tour on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ticket sales to the general public and VIP packages will begin on April 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

"We're looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends Evanescence out," Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis said in a press release. "Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We're gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can't wait to see you there."

"I fell hard into Korn's music in high school," Evanescence co-founder and lead vocalist Amy Lee said. "It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we've had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history."

"They remain one of the best live bands I've ever seen. It's an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since '07. We're all really looking forward to this," she added.

Special guests will join the two bands as support acts across select dates. Their names have not been announced.

Tour Dates:

08/16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/24 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/27 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/04 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/13 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/15 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/16 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News