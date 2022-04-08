Everclear Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Alt-rock band Everclear have announced a 30th anniversary tour with special guests Fastball and The Nixons.
The band are also set to release their debut album, World Of Noise, for the first time digitally on June 10.
The 30th anniversary tour kicks off on June 9 at Stoney's Road House in Emmett, Idaho, and concludes on September 3 at M Resort and Casino in Henderson, Nevada.
"Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration," vocalist/guitarist Art Alexakis says in a press release. "I'm almost 60 years old. I've got MS. I've been through the wringer, but I'm still here. The music's still here. Everclear is still here."
"Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same," he added. "We've got a great band now, we're tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I'm blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life."
Presale tickets go on sale April 6, with public sale starting April 8.
Everclear tour dates:
06/09 - Emmett, ID @ Stoney's Road House
06/10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater
06/11 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
06/12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/14 - Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre
06/16 - Waco, TX @ The Backyard
06/17 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage
06/18 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^
06/19 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
06/22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series +
06/23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
06/24 - Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
06/25 - Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy
06/30 - Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park +
07/01 - Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife
07/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
07/06 - Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
07/07 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
07/08 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
07/09 - Streator, IL @ Streator's 4th of July Celebration +
07/13 - Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre
07/14 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
07/15 - Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.
07/16 - Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
08/06 - Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater +
08/13 - San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles^
08/27 - Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort ^
09/03 - Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino
^ Everclear only; no Fastball or the Nixons
+ Free show
(Photo: Ashley Osborn)
Entertainment News