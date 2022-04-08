Everclear Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Alt-rock band Everclear have announced a 30th anniversary tour with special guests Fastball and The Nixons.

The band are also set to release their debut album, World Of Noise, for the first time digitally on June 10.

The 30th anniversary tour kicks off on June 9 at Stoney's Road House in Emmett, Idaho, and concludes on September 3 at M Resort and Casino in Henderson, Nevada.

"Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration," vocalist/guitarist Art Alexakis says in a press release. "I'm almost 60 years old. I've got MS. I've been through the wringer, but I'm still here. The music's still here. Everclear is still here."

"Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same," he added. "We've got a great band now, we're tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I'm blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life."

Presale tickets go on sale April 6, with public sale starting April 8.

Everclear tour dates:

06/09 - Emmett, ID @ Stoney's Road House

06/10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater

06/11 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

06/12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/14 - Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre

06/16 - Waco, TX @ The Backyard

06/17 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage

06/18 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^

06/19 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

06/22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series +

06/23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/24 - Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

06/25 - Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy

06/30 - Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park +

07/01 - Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife

07/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

07/06 - Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck

07/07 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

07/08 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

07/09 - Streator, IL @ Streator's 4th of July Celebration +

07/13 - Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre

07/14 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

07/15 - Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.

07/16 - Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

08/06 - Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater +

08/13 - San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles^

08/27 - Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort ^

09/03 - Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino

^ Everclear only; no Fastball or the Nixons

+ Free show

(Photo: Ashley Osborn)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News