logo
Breaking News
  

China GDP Logs Moderate Growth In Q1

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
china flag 041317 18apr22 lt

China's economy logged a moderate growth in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hitting consumption and heightened geopolitical risks, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew at a pace of 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, faster than the 4.4 percent growth expected by economists and the 4.0 percent expansion registered in the previous quarter.

For the whole year of 2022, the government targets around 5.5 percent growth.

The official GDP figures understated the extent of the economic downturn, said Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue, economists at Capital Economics. GDP growth looks set to be even weaker in the second quarter given the mounting disruption from the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

In March, industrial production advanced 5.0 percent, which was faster than the economists' forecast of 4.5 percent. Nonetheless, the annual growth was weaker than the 7.5 percent increase in January to February period.

At the same time, retail sales were down 3.5 percent annually due to the travel restriction. Economists had forecast a moderate fall of 1.6 percent after logging the 6.7 percent rise in the January to February period.

In the first quarter, fixed asset investment grew 9.3 percent from the last year, again slower than the 12.2 percent rise posted in the first two months.

The surveyed unemployment rate rose to 5.8 percent in March from 5.5 percent in February.

Iris Pang, an ING economist said further impacts from lockdowns are imminent, not only because there has been a delay in the delivery of daily necessities, but also because they add uncertainty to services and factory operations that have already impacted the labor market.

With more cities going into lockdown and the PBoC being cautious with interest rate support, ING economist said the firm may further reduce GDP growth forecast from the current 4.6 percent.

Last week, the People's Bank of China reduced the amount of cash that banks set aside as reserves to improve liquidity.

The central bank lowered the reserve requirement ratio by 0.25 percentage points on Friday. The reduction freed up CNY 530 billion in long-term liquidity. The weighted average RRR for Chinese financial institutions now stands at 8.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
US Reports One Of The Lowest Covid Metrics
The United States on Sunday reported one of the lowest daily data in two main Covid-19 metrics since the beginning of the pandemic. The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends. With just 7181 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,632,301. With just 10 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reac
Biden To Host U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit In May
President Joe Biden will host the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Washington, DC on May 12 and 13 for a U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit. This is the second Special Summit since 2016 and the first direct summit for the leaders since 2017. ASEAN Leaders and President Joe Biden will meet to discuss ways and means to intensify cooperation in various areas, including COVID-
3 Mass Shootings At Easter Weekend Shocks United States
The United States on Easter weekend witnessed three mass shootings, a troubling reminder that despite government actions, the recurrent problem of gun violence continues to hurt the country's conscience. 4567 people have died and 8326 others been injured due to gun-related violence in the U.S. in the first three months of this year, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gu
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap