New Zealand Services Sector Expands In March - BusinessNZ

The services sector in New Zealand climbed into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Tuesday with a Performance of Services Index score of 51.6.

That's up from the upwardly revised 48.9 reading in February (originally 48.6) and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new orders, sales and stocks expanded, while supplier deliveries and employment were mired in contraction.

"Despite some horribly weak components, the PSI supported the idea that GDP is on track to recover in Q2, after a flat-to-negative performance in Q1," said BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.