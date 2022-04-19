Darius Rucker Announces New Summer Tour Dates

Darius Rucker has announced new summer tour dates, bringing along rising Nashville stars on 14 dates while also appearing at several fairs, festivals and special events.

Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes will provide support for Rucker as he visit cities across the U.S. and Canada from July through September.

Tickets to several dates are on sale now, with tickets to most newly announced dates on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time via DariusRucker.com.

Rucker also recently announced the 13th annual "Darius and Friends" benefit concert set for Monday, June 6 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

The perennially popular event serves as an unofficial kickoff to the week of CMA Fest in Music City and has raised over $2.5 million to date for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Darius Rucker's Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 -- Interlochen, Mich. @ Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 -- Anchorage, Alaska @ Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 -- Cavendish, P.E.I. @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ venue TBA

July 16 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 -- Cowichan, B.C., Canada @ Sunset Music Festival

July 31 -- Merritt, B.C., Canada @ Rockin' River Music Festival

August 25 -- Tryon, N.C. @ Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27 -- Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)

