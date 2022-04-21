Queen's Brian May Talks Solo Album 'Another World' In New Interview

In an exclusive interview filmed in Tenerife for the re-release of his solo album, Queen's Brian May spoke about Another World and revealed the joy he gets from the way his songs are interpreted.

"I think in the course of writing a song, you cannot escape putting yourself in there, and you don't even know what you're doing. You don't know if it's conscious or unconscious," May said. "All kinds of things get into a song, and years later, people can point out some kind of connection and some kind of meaning. And you go, 'Oh, yeah, I suppose that was in there.'"



"And I think that's the delight. That's the great thing about a song which connects with people," he added. "Not only does it connect with the things that was… things that were in the author's mind, but also with the listener, the listener makes it part of his life or her life and their life."



May explained that when a good song connects people with the artist and suggests something that could make one understand his feelings better, it becomes precious.

"Now I try to resist explaining my songs, but occasionally it happens. The funny thing is, every time I explain it, it's different because there are different things in there, without a doubt," he continued. "And Another World is about a lot of things. A lot of things."



"Some things are very good and joyful. Something's quite painful. Still, for me, it's still very painful to look at and this whole journey back into rereleasing this album has been a big thing for me, and its brought up all sorts of stuff in me and perhaps made me understand my history and my present a little bit better," May says in the interview.



Brian May - Another World arrives on April 22.

(Photo: Sally Avery-Frost)

