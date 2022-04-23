Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Announce 'NY State Of Mind' Co-Headlining Tour

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced a co-headlining tour of North America.
The "NY State of Mind" tour kicks off on August 30 in St. Louis and includes stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Tampa, Atlanta, Austin and Dallas before wrapping up on October 4 at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets for the "NY State of Mind Tour" go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time.
Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently added to the Library of Congress' National Registry.
Meanwhile, Nas released two albums in 2021, including August's King's Disease II and December's Magic.
NY State of Mind Tour Dates:
August 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 1 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 2 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 3 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 8 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
September 9 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
September 10 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 13 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 14 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 16 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 21 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
September 24 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 25 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 26 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 30 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
October 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
