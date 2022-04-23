Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Announce 'NY State Of Mind' Co-Headlining Tour

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced a co-headlining tour of North America.

The "NY State of Mind" tour kicks off on August 30 in St. Louis and includes stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Tampa, Atlanta, Austin and Dallas before wrapping up on October 4 at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for the "NY State of Mind Tour" go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently added to the Library of Congress' National Registry.

Meanwhile, Nas released two albums in 2021, including August's King's Disease II and December's Magic.

NY State of Mind Tour Dates:

August 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 1 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 2 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 8 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 9 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

September 10 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 13 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 14 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 16 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 21 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 24 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 25 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 26 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 30 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

October 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

