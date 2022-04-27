Jake Owen Announces Headlining 'Up There Down Here Tour'

Country star Jake Owen has announced his headlining "Up There Down Here Tour."

The tour will kick off on May 5 at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio, and conclude on October 1 at City of Buford Fall Concert in Buford, Georgia.

"Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that," Owen says of his upcoming tour.

Jake Owen's 2022 Up There Down Here Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

May 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

May 7 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ HSV Amphitheater

May 20 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

May 21-- Waskom, Texas @ Guns & Horses Festival

May 27 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias

May 28 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field

May 29 -- Vail, Colo. @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

June 16 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 17 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Festival

June 23 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ KEGS Canalside Outdoors

July 1 -- Duluth, Minn. @ Bayfront Festival Park

July 2 -- Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ Music on the Mountain

July 14 -- Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair

July 15 -- Topeka, Kan. @ Country Stampede

July 22 -- Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses

July 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

July 24 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 31 -- Quincy, Wash. @ Watershed Festival

Aug. 13 -- Fontana, Calif. @ Tailgate Fest

Aug. 14 -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 -- Put-in-Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay

Aug. 26 -- Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill

Aug. 27 -- Cedarburg. Wis. @ Country in the Burg

Sept. 1 -- Decatur, Ill. @ Decatur Amphitheater

Sept. 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 3 -- Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Selbyville, Del. @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 16 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert

Sept. 17 -- Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

Sept. 22 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 -- East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Oct. 1 -- Buford, Ga. @ City of Buford Fall Concert

(Photo: Red Light Management)

