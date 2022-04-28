Alter Bridge Announce Extensive European Tour

Alter Bridge have announced an extensive European tour with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

The jam-packed "The 'Pawns & Kings' Tour," spread over 25 cities in 18 countries, will begin on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany, and wrap up on December 12 in London, England.

"Alter Bridge is returning to the EU / UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth," said the rock band's frontman Myles Kennedy. "It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking rock'n'roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it."

"To all our European Freaks, we've missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again," said Lzzy Hale.

The Halestorm lead singer and rhythm guitarist added, "This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can't wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro rock fans!!! See you front and centre."

An artist and O2 presale for tickets will start on April 27 at 11 am CEST. Live Nation presale starts he next day at 11 am CEST. Tickets are then widely available from 11 am CEST on April 29 from all good box offices and online at the band's official website.

Tour dates:

Tue 1 Nov - GERMANY - HAMBURG Sporthalle

Wed 2 Nov - DENMARK - COPENHAGEN Falconer

Fri 4 Nov - SWEDEN - GOTHENBURG Partille Arena

Sat 5 Nov - NORWAY - OSLO Sentrum Scene

Mon 7 Nov - POLAND - KATOWICE MCK

Wed 9 Nov - LUXEMBOURG - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

Fri 11 Nov - GERMANY - BERLIN Columbiahalle

Sat 12 Nov - CZECH REPUBLIC - PRAGUE O2 Universum

Mon 14 Nov - HUNGARY - BUDAPEST Arena

Wed 16 Nov - FRANCE - PARIS Palais Des Sports

Fri 18 Nov - SPAIN - MADRID Vistalegre

Sun 20 Nov - SPAIN - BARCELONA Razzmataz1

Tue 22 Nov - GERMANY - MUNICH Zenith

Wed 23 Nov - SWITZERLAND - ZURICH Samsung Hall

Fri 25 Nov - ITALY - MILAN Mediolanum Forum

Sat 26 Nov - CROATIA - ZAGREB Dom Sportova

Mon 28 Nov - AUSTRIA - VIENNA Wiener Stadthalle

Wed 30 Nov - GERMANY - COLOGNE Palladium

Thu 1 Dec - NETHERLANDS - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

Mon 5 Dec - ENGLAND - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tue 6 Dec - SCOTLAND - GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Thu 8 Dec - IRELAND - DUBLIN 3 Arena

Fri 9 Dec - ENGLAND - MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sun 11 Dec - ENGLAND - BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Mon 12 Dec - ENGLAND - LONDON The O2

(Photo: Dan Sturgess)

