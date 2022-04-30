Chris Brown, Lil Baby Announce 2022 'One Of Them Ones' Tour

Chris Brown and Lil Baby have announced the dates for their upcoming tour of North America, called the "One of Them Ones Tour."

"You Got CB & Wham On The Same Tour !! Summer Bout To Be Crazyyy !!

Tickets On Sale Friday !!! See Ya Soon @chrisbrownofficial," Lil Baby wrote on Instagram, along with the tour's official poster and list of scheduled dates.

Brown also shared the tour poster to his own Instagram page, and captioned it with a red heart emoji. He has also provided some information about the availability of tickets for tour, writing, "tickets on sale THURSDAY 10 AM."

The "One of Them" Ones tour, presented by Rolling Loud, is scheduled to start on July 15 with a show at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.

The final concert of the trek will take place on August 27 in Las Vegas. The tour will have stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta as well as New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Lil Baby will not be performing on August 4 at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

"One of Them Ones Tour" Dates:

July 15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 17 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

July 19 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 27 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

July 29 - Toronto, ON- Budweiser Stage

July 30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 31 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 4 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, NV

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News