Chris Brown, Lil Baby Announce 2022 'One Of Them Ones' Tour

Chris Brown and Lil Baby have announced the dates for their upcoming tour of North America, called the "One of Them Ones Tour."
"You Got CB & Wham On The Same Tour !! Summer Bout To Be Crazyyy !!
Tickets On Sale Friday !!! See Ya Soon @chrisbrownofficial," Lil Baby wrote on Instagram, along with the tour's official poster and list of scheduled dates.
Brown also shared the tour poster to his own Instagram page, and captioned it with a red heart emoji. He has also provided some information about the availability of tickets for tour, writing, "tickets on sale THURSDAY 10 AM."
The "One of Them" Ones tour, presented by Rolling Loud, is scheduled to start on July 15 with a show at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.
The final concert of the trek will take place on August 27 in Las Vegas. The tour will have stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta as well as New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Lil Baby will not be performing on August 4 at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
"One of Them Ones Tour" Dates:
July 15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 17 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
July 19 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
July 27 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
July 29 - Toronto, ON- Budweiser Stage
July 30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 31 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 4 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, NV
