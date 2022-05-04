Chris Young Announces Deluxe Edition Of 'Famous Friends,' Shares 'Everybody Needs A Song'

Chris Young recently released "Everybody Needs a Song," a collaboration with Old Dominion, and also announced that he will release Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) on June 3.

"Everybody Needs a Song" is an uplifting track along the lines of Old Dominion's "Song for Another Time."

"Yeah, we all need a Thunder Road to make the wheels roll down the highway/ Yeah, we all need a Sweet Home Alabama when you wanna play air guitar/ A little Lean on Me when you need a friend/ Won't Back Down when you need to be strong/ At the end of the day, man, everybody needs a song," Young and Old Dominion sing on the track.

Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) contains the multi-week No. 1 "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown and Young's latest single "At The End of a Bar," featuring Mitchell Tenpenny.

There are two new collaborations with Jimmie Allen, two new solo songs, as well as acoustic versions of "I'm Comin' Over" and "Think of You," featuring Cassadee Pope.

Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) Track List:

1. "Raised on Country"

2. "Famous Friends" (with Kane Brown)

3. "Town Ain't Big Enough" (with Lauren Alaina)

4. "Drowning"

5. "Rescue Me"

6. "Break Like You Do"

7. "At the End of a Bar" (with Mitchell Tenpenny)

8. "Love Looks Good on You"

9. "One of Them Nights"

10. "When You're Drinking"

11. "Cross Every Line"

12. "Hold My Beer Watch This"

13. "Best Seat in the House"

14. "Tonight We're Dancing"

15. "Everybody Needs a Song" (with Old Dominion)

16. "If I Knew What Was Good for Me"

17. "Music Note" (with Jimmie Allen)

18. "Like a Slow Song"

19. "Think of You" (with Cassadee Pope) (Acoustic Version)

20. "I'm Comin' Over" (Acoustic Version)

