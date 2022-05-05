Luke Combs Announces 2022 'Middle Of Somewhere Tour'

Luke Combs has announced his "Middle of Somewhere Tour" just weeks after announcing his new album Growin' Up, due on June 24.

"What's up guys, Luke here. I'm super excited to announce the Middle of Somewhere Tour," Combs revealed in a video posted online. "These dates are gonna finish out the year for me."

The tour kicks off on September 2, with the first of two shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. The trek will conclude on December 10 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"And listen, I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years. And there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing that I could do is set the price of my tickets," Combs added. "So what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. So these tickets will be priced just as they were the last time you bought tickets."

Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson will join Combs as openers during the tour.

General onsale will begin on Friday, May 6.

Tour Dates:

September 2 - Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 3 - Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 16 - Green Bay, Wisc. - Resch Center+

September 17 - Green Bay, Wisc. - Resch Center+

September 22 - Lake Tahoe, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 23 - Lake Tahoe, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 30 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena+

October 1 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena+

October 14 - Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum^

October 15 - Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum^

October 21 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 22 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 28 - Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center^

October 29 - Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center^

November 4 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 5 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre#

November 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena#

November 15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena#

November 17 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre#

November 18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell#

November 21 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

November 22 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

December 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - Paycom Center%

December 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - Paycom Center%

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News