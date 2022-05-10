Markets Rebound Despite Macro Worries

Global equity staged a come-back on Tuesday after falling to multi-week lows on Monday, despite lingering concerns on inflation and growth. Sentiment also remained broadly positive ahead of Wednesday's release of the U.S. inflation numbers.

Asian markets closed mixed. European markets are trading with gains. Wall Street futures are also trading in the green zone. The Dollar Index retreated from the 20-year high touched on Monday. Bond yields declined after rising for several sessions. Crude prices are in mildly positive territory. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies continued to decline amidst a massive slump in the price of Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD's (UST) struggle to maintain its peg to the Dollar.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,547.40, up 0.94%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,035.90 up 1.12%

Germany's DAX at 13,593.68, up 1.59%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,276.06, up 0.82%

France's CAC 40 at 6,159.93, up 1.21%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,581.15, up 1.54%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,167.10, down 0.58%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,051.20, down 0.98%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,035.84, up 1.06%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,633.69, down 1.84%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0569, up 0.13%

GBPUSD at 1.2337 up 0.05%

USDJPY at 130.09, down 0.12%

AUDUSD at 0.6962, up 0.09%

USDCAD at 1.2996, down 0.08%

Dollar Index at 103.60, down 0.05%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.010%, down 2.22%

Germany at 1.0535%, down 3.53%

France at 1.591%, down 2.36%

U.K. at 1.8930%, down 3.17%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.20%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $103.56, up 0.46%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $106.26, up 0.30%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,861.15, up 0.14%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $31,918.92, down 4.00%

Ethereum at $2,392.50, down 1.96%

BNB at $325.99, down 4.50%

XRP at $0.5221, down 3.83%

Solana at $70.04, down 5.27%

