FSIS Warns Against Weis Markets' RTE General Tso Chicken Meals

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public alert against Weis Markets' ready-to-eat or RTE General Tso Chicken meals due to misbranding and undeclared milk, a known allergen.

The RTE General Tso Chicken meals were prepared, labeled and sold in the Deli area at Weis Markets stores between April 13 and May 11, 2022. The products have sell by dates of April 13, 2022 through May 15, 2022.

The products subject to public health alert include Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500; Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500; and Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910. They were available in Deli compartment containers.

These items were sold at Weis Markets' retail delis in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.



According to the agency, the General Tso Chicken meals may contain milk, which is not declared on the store's finished product label.

The problem was discovered when Weis Markets in Sunbury, Pennsylvania reported that they had been using correctly labeled, USDA inspected and passed chicken products containing milk ingredients but did not update their in-store labels for General Tso Chicken meals to include milk as an ingredient.

The health alert is given to make sure that consumers with an allergy to milk are aware that these products should not be consumed.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS has verified the affected products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers are urged to throw the affected products away or return to the place of purchase.

