Japan Tertiary Activity Rises In March

Japan's tertiary activity improved for the first time in four months in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.8 percent fall in February.

Among the individual components, output in the living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, retail trade, -related services, medical, health care and welfare and food rental and leasing increased in March.

Meanwhile, activity declined in information and communications, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water and real estate.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index climbed 8.5 percent in March, in contrast to a 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

