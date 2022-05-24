Cody Johnson Adds Dates To 2022 Headlining Tour

Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson recently announced several new dates for his headlining tour.

Johnson's upcoming dates include support from artists such as Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Ian Munsick, Craig Campbell, Ashland Craft, Dillon Carmichael, Randall King, Drew Parker and more.

Besides his own headlining dates, the singer is set to support Luke Combs on his first-ever headlining stadium shows and also open for Zac Brown Band at their Fenway Park show in Boston and Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Cody Johnson's 2022 Tour Dates:

May 19 - Rio Ranch, N.M. @ Rio Ranch Events Center*

May 20 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

May 21 - Denver Colo. @ Empower Field @ Mile High+

June 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field+

June 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 18 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amp*

June 23 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater*+

June 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center*+

June 25 - Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP*+

July 8 - Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert

July 9 - Jacksonville, Ill. @ Morgan County Fair

July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park^

July 21 - Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Country Jam

July 23 - Minot, N.D. @ North Dakota State Fair

July 28 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater**

July 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center***

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium+

Aug. 4 - Midland, Texas @ Horseshoe Amphitheater^^

Aug. 5 - Amarillo, Texas @ Starlight Ranch^^^

Aug. 6 - Lovington, N.M. @ Lea Country Fairgrounds

Aug. 11 - Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 12 - Richmond, Va. Virginia Credit Union LIVE^*

Aug. 13 - Johnstown, Penn. @ 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial^*

Aug. 18 - Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field^

Aug. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena+++

Aug. 20 - Milton, Del. @ Hudson Fields+++

Aug. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street

Aug. 27 - College Station, Texas @ Wolf Pen Creek Amp

Sep. 8 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center+^

Sep. 9 - Rapid City, S.D. @Summit Arena+

Sep. 10 - Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center+^

Sep. 15 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System+^

Sep. 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +^

Sep. 17 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks' Amphitheater+^

Sep. 23 - Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage+^

Sep. 24 - Waco, Texas @ Extraco Event Center+^

Oct. 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater+^

Oct. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Panther Island Pavilion+^

Oct. 21 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ @ Mechanics Bank Arena+^

Oct. 22 - Reno, Nev. @ Reno Event Center+^

Oct. 27 - Boise, Idaho @ Extra Mile Arena+^

Oct. 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena+^

Oct. 29 - Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center+^

Nov. 11 - Hoffman Estates, Ill. @ NOW Arena+^

Nov. 12 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center+^

Nov. 17 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Hertz Arena+^

Nov. 26 - Beaumont, Texas @ Ford Park Arena+^

Dec. 2 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+^

Dec. 3 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+^

* - with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick

+ - with Luke Combs

^ - with Zac Brown Band

+^ - with Randy Houser

** - with Easton Corbin and Drew Parker

*** - with Easton Corbin and Jordan Rowe

^^ - with Chris Colston and The Powell Brothers

*+ - with Craig Campbell and Ashland Craft

^* - with Dillon Carmichael and Randall King

^^^ - with Jess Raub Jr. and The Powell Brothers

+++ - with Randy Houser and Drew Parker

(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News