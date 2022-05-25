Markets Cautious Ahead Of Release Of FOMC Minutes

Gains were modest and sentiment was weak as investors waited for the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. Anxiety prevailed on the extent and frequency of the rate hikes that the Fed would be resorting to. Forward guidance from corporate sector also stoked fears of recession, capping gains in the day's trading.

Asian and European equity recovered from Tuesday's levels. Wall Street Futures are however in mild negative territory. The Dollar Index recovered from 1-month lows. Bond yields eased and prices gained across regions. Supply concerns dominated market sentiment, pushing crude prices higher. Gold prices weakened as anxiety over the Fed's minutes pushed the Dollar higher. Cryptocurrencies posted modest gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,897.60, down 0.10%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,940.30, down 0.03%

Germany's DAX at 13,937.94, up 0.13%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,517.79, up 0.45%

France's CAC 40 at 6,259.24, up 0.10%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,654.15, up 0.18%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,677.80, down 0.26%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,155.20, up 0.37%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,107.46, up 1.19%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,171.27, up 0.29%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0673, down 0.57%

GBPUSD at 1.2510 down 0.16%

USDJPY at 127.01, up 0.17%

AUDUSD at 0.7078, down 0.35%

USDCAD at 1.2842, up 0.20%

Dollar Index at 102.26, up 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.740%, down 0.73%

Germany at 0.9470%, down 0.32%

France at 1.469%, down 1.34%

U.K. at 1.8900%, up 0.43%

Japan at 0.207%, down 1.43%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $110.75, up 0.89%

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $111.62, up 0.84%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,856.24, down 0.49%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,869.80, up 2.09%

Ethereum at $1,979.75, up 0.30%

BNB at $332.86, up 2.50%

XRP at $0.404, down 0.75%

Cardano at $0.5189, up 0.31%

