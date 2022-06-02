Chipotle Partners Flexa To Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle has partnered pure-digital payments network Flexa to offer their customers the option to make payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, at its more than 2,975 restaurants across the United States.

Chipotle customers can now pay for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads, Lifestyle Bowls and more using all the 99 cryptocurrencies supported by a Flexa-enabled app, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), dogecoin (DOGE) and seven U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI) and Gemini dollar (GUSD).

Customers can spend their digital currencies at restaurants across the United States by just opening a Flexa-enabled app such as Gemini or SPEDN, and then tap "Chipotle" to instantly pay with a single scan.

To celebrate Chipotle's newly launched support for digital currency payments, the restaurants will offer everyone 10 percent off on their next meal at Chipotle when using any digital currency in a Flexa-enabled app

Flexa also balances the carbon emissions of all of its blockchain and operating activities with high-quality, verified carbon offsets to maintain a completely carbon-negative network.

With the acceptance of digital currencies reaching all-time highs, Chipotle partnered with Flexa's instant, fraud-proof authorization process for digital currency payments. Flexa's digital network eliminates chargebacks and unexpected reversals, with 100 percent guarantee for all payments from the moment they hit the POS.

Last November, theatre operator Regal partnered Flexa to enable the option for their patrons to make payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether across its entire footprint of theatres. Patrons can now buy tickets and concessions using dozens of digital currencies at the theatres.

In May last year, Flexa partnered Sheetz to make it the first convenience store chain to accept payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, in-store and at the fuel pumps. The chain currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

